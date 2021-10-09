The Twin Cities Film Festival (TCFF) recently announced its lineup for the 2021 festival and one of the selected films takes place right here in Otter Tail County. “Rural by Choice,” a seven part docuseries, created by Otter Tail Lakes Country Association, Kvidt Creative and Cory Hepola will be showcased at the festival this year.
The TCFF is an annual film festival event celebrating top-notch independent storytelling. The nationally recognized festival runs Oct. 21-30 and will showcase over 100 films.
“Rural By Choice” examines the reasons why people choose to live in rural places, specifically Otter Tail County. The series is broken down into seven episodes, each featuring topics surrounding rural living such as agriculture, farming, fishing, local food, drinks, arts, culture, schools and more. “Rural by Choice” also tackles topics such as diversity, the "rural versus urban divide" and various misconceptions about rural life.
Cory Hepola, who wrote, co-produced and hosted the series, stated in a recent press release that he was honored to be a part of the TCFF and glad that more people will have the opportunity to see the beauty of Otter Tail County.
“Our goal from the start was to authentically explore unique aspects of rural living while challenging some of the stereotypes that might exist,” he said, “and what we found is an inspirational story that has positively impacted many people. We’re humbled by the response and thankful to be showcased at Twin Cities Film Festival.”
Directors Micah and Jenna Kvidt of Kvidt Creative shared Hepola’s excitement about being a part of the festival.
"This whole experience has been an incredible ride,” Kvidt Creative said in a release. “From being able to work on a project that focuses on the area where we grew up, and to then have it amongst so many other great films at the Twin Cities Film Festival is just amazing. We are really proud of this one.”
Co-producer Erik Osberg thanked Hepola, Micah and Jenna for their exceptional work, “Thanks to Cory, Micah and Jenna’s professionalism and passion, we wound up with something we can all be proud of.”
Additionally, Osberg hopes that the series will expose others to the wonderful reality of living in Otter Tail County. “For years, there has been a negative narrative about living and working in rural areas,” he explained. “Our intent was to shine a positive light on all the good things the area has to offer. Especially for folks looking for a place to raise a family.”
“Rural by Choice” will show at the Showplace ICON Theatre on Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. For more information about the festival and to purchase tickets visit twincitiesfilmfest.org. To view the series online, visit the Otter Tail Lakes Country Youtube channel.
