The word “ski” is derived from the ancient Norse word skíð, meaning a stick of wood. The sport started as a technique for traveling cross-country over snow on skis, starting almost five millennia ago with beginnings in Scandinavia. Research suggests the practice may have around as early as 600 BCE in a region that is now a part of China.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?