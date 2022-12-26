The word “ski” is derived from the ancient Norse word skíð, meaning a stick of wood. The sport started as a technique for traveling cross-country over snow on skis, starting almost five millennia ago with beginnings in Scandinavia. Research suggests the practice may have around as early as 600 BCE in a region that is now a part of China.
Cross-country skiing evolved from a utilitarian means of transportation and hunting to being a worldwide recreational activity and sport, which branched out into other forms of skiing starting in the mid-1800s.
Early skiers used one long pole or spear in addition to the skis; the first depiction of a skier with two ski poles dates to 1741. Traditional skis, used for snow travel in Norway and elsewhere into the 1800s, often comprised one short ski with a natural fur traction surface, the andor and one long for gliding, the langski — one being up to 100 cm (39 in) longer than the other — allowing skiers to propel themselves with a scooter motion.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds Minnesotans that the "Great Minnesota Ski Pass," which allows cross-country skiers of all levels to enjoy the extensive state ski trail system, are available for purchase.
“Many Minnesotans love to embrace winter and cross-country skiing is a wonderful opportunity to explore the state and get exercise at the same time,” Parks and Trails director Ann Pierce said.
Skiers 16 or older must have a ski pass to ski on groomed trails in Minnesota state parks, state forests, and on state or grant-in-aid trails. The pass costs $10 per day, $25 per year, or $70 for a three-year pass. Fees directly support maintenance of Minnesota’s state ski trail system.
The ski pass can be purchased three ways: online, by phone or in person at any one of the 1,750 locations around the state that sell DNR permits and licenses and at state park offices during open hours.
A ski pass trails map and list of state parks with groomed ski trails is available on the MNDNR website as well.
More information about ski passes can be found through following information: dnr.state.mn.us, info.dnr@state.mn.us , or 888-646-6367 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
