The resurfacing route that will begin on Jul. 17.

A street resurfacing project on North Union and East Lincoln Avenues begins Jul. 17th, in Fergus Falls. The project area is from West Fir Ave south to Lincoln Avenue and Lincoln Avenue from Union to Friberg. During the five and a half week project, North Union Avenue will remain open to traffic throughout all phases; East Lincoln Avenue will have a detour designated for one direction at a time, rerouting traffic to Cavour. City Engineer Brian Yavarow is confident the on-site staffing (flaggers) and detailed signage will keep drivers informed as the work progresses. “Moore Engineering has a step-by-step plan for this work, minimizing the interruption to traffic,” said Yavarow.



