A street resurfacing project on North Union and East Lincoln Avenues begins Jul. 17th, in Fergus Falls. The project area is from West Fir Ave south to Lincoln Avenue and Lincoln Avenue from Union to Friberg. During the five and a half week project, North Union Avenue will remain open to traffic throughout all phases; East Lincoln Avenue will have a detour designated for one direction at a time, rerouting traffic to Cavour. City Engineer Brian Yavarow is confident the on-site staffing (flaggers) and detailed signage will keep drivers informed as the work progresses. “Moore Engineering has a step-by-step plan for this work, minimizing the interruption to traffic,” said Yavarow.
The sidewalks, curb and gutter are not part of this project. However, the pedestrian ramps at each intersection will be reconstructed and will be ADA compliant. “All businesses will have access to their store fronts,” said Nick Anderson, Moore Engineering. On-street parking will remain, too, he added. Similarly, residents on North Union will have access to their driveways and sidewalks. The nature of a street resurfacing (or “mill and overlay”) involves removing the top two inches of asphalt, grinding it down and then resurfacing the roadway. The final step is striping the new asphalt. That is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 16-21. This project doesn’t involve any below-ground utility work. Mark Sand & Gravel of Fergus Falls is the contractor for this project.
“Road quality is a high priority for residents and this project addresses two primary routes in Fergus Falls,” said Yavarow. “This project was bid in 2022 but the costs came back well above what was budgeted. A re-bid in 2023 resulted in much more favorable costs. We appreciate everyone’s patience during construction. Schedules are tentative and fluid. Weather and other things may interfere with the best laid plans.” Please visit the city’s website (the “city project” tab) for updates on this and other Fergus Falls projects.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone