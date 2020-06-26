The city of Perham is looking for a new chief of police.
Jason Hoaby, who joined the Perham Police Department as chief Aug. 9, 2010, recently tendered his resignation with Perham city manager Jonathan Smith.
Hoaby’s resignation is effective Aug. 10.
“I have been thinking of doing this for quite awhile,” Hoaby told the Daily Journal on Friday. “This is the best time to do that.”
The 37-year-old police chief served on the New York Mills Police Department before assuming command of the Perham Police Department. He put in two years with the New York Mills Police Department as chief.
“I am resigning my position here as chief but I’ll most likely be in law enforcement for a while,” Hoaby said.
While Hoaby may consider adding to his education after he leaves his post in August he made it clear that any decisions he makes after leaving public service will be his own business.
Hoaby ran for sheriff of Otter Tail County in 2018 against Barry Fitzgibbons, a chief deputy in the department; and Kile Bergren, the Fergus Falls Chief of Public Safety. Fitzgibbons and Bergren received more votes than Hoaby in a primary election and went on to the general election.
Hoaby’s department played a major role in the arrest of Derek John Sweere after the Perham man said he acted in self-defense March 30 when he stabbed and shot his roommate, Brandon Snyder, at their residence on First Avenue South in Perham.
Sweere was later charged with second degree murder and possession of a firearm and is presently going through the court process.
Perham’s city administration has indicated Hoaby’s position will be advertised until July 7.
Hoaby graduated with Perham’s Class of 2000. He joined the New York Mills Police Department in 2004 and served as a patrolman until 2008 when he stepped up to the position of chief.
His family moved to Perham when he was nine years old and has considered the vibrant Otter Tail County community his hometown since that time.
“We have great people here that support the police department,” Hoaby said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.