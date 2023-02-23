Even before the approval of the consent agenda of the Feb. 21 Fergus Falls City Council meeting, sparks were already flying as two council members voiced their concerns over a resolution that would have set a public hearing for a redevelopment TIF (tax increment financing) district for FM Bank.
Council member Al Kremeier asked if an item from the consent agenda could be removed. The item, first on the consent agenda, was a motion approving the minutes from the Feb. 6 city council open and closed meetings and the Feb. 15 committee of the whole meeting.
“I just wanted to clarify under the meeting as the whole (committee of the whole), the TIF section with FM Bank, that those numbers of $22 million of total capital of net worth and the estimated income which is just under $5.4 million came from the Federal Financial Institutions Examinations Council (FFIEC), which is a quarterly report that banks have to file. I also stated there I don’t feel it should fall on the taxpayer to have to take it out of TIF. I also stated regarding that somebody had mentioned that two years ago it was, it wasn’t me, but that’s what was heard that they wanted some type of a store, like a dollar store and what I said was like a market, some type of market on that end of town for those people in those high-rises and some of those other homes over there,” stated Kreimier.
Afterwards, Council Member Scott Rachels interjected asking if the TIF would be for just FM Bank.
“The money you get for all three of the banks that they own, not just FM Bank in Fergus?” asked Rachels.
Kremeier replied, “That’s correct because the domicile bank in Granite Falls is where it came out of.”
At the Committee of the Whole meeting on Feb. 15, a representative of Baker Tilly explained they had conducted an initial analysis for a redevelopment TIF district for FM Bank to redevelop the former Shopko site. The consultant stated at the meeting that the building is considered structurally sub-standard because it has been determined the cost to bring the building into compliance with today’s code exceeds 15% of the cost to build new. FM Bank requested TIF funding to cover the estimated $286,000 cost to demolish the Shopko building.
FM Bank has had multiple inquiries into purchasing their current building and the bank would continue paying their taxes on that building until it is sold. The bank along with a coffee shop and small restaurant and two professional service industries would be included in the proposed new building according meeting notes.
Prior to the discussion, the other consent agenda items had already been approved. Later on when the actual resolution came up under the ordinance and resolution section of the meeting, to set a public hearing for a redevelopment TIF district for FM Bank, Council Member Anthony Hicks voiced his opposition to the plan.
“The more I think about this, the tougher I kind of think it is to create this TIF district for this particular purpose. I was reflecting on how Mid Minnesota Credit Union has just opened and built a brand new building themselves. Northwest Bank, they opened a branch in the last two years. Farmer’s Bank from Underwood has come into town and has moved into town in the last couple of years too. I think that we’re not short of financial institutions,” said Hicks.
Hicks continued, “I appreciate everything that FM Bank does for the community, but there are other organizations that equally make charitable contributions as well and I think that (if) we go down this road, I mean you look at Gate City Bank and Bell Bank they built brand new buildings as well. Bremer Bank converted a building and spent money. None of them have asked for the kind of any compensation or tax reduction and it isn’t coming back to Kremeier's comment, they make money and I kind of think it just seems that you shouldn’t say 'I’m going to give something in one hand and then turn around and want something back in the other.' They made the point saying we make charitable donations to the community and then on the flip side they say we want you to give us $300,000 of property tax value over seven years. I think that’s not probably the right way to do it. I will vote against even the public hearing because I don’t agree with them getting it at this particular point in time.”
Despite all the comments from Kremeier and Hicks the resolution passed with a majority vote of the council with Hicks, Kremeier and Laura Job voting no.
Other items of note at the meeting included a proclamation that was read by Mayor Ben Schierer declaring 2023 as the Year of Beck. Rebecca Peterson spoke about his artistic influence in the city as well as his legacy. She said it was also very notable that he would have turned 100 this year. A year-long commemoration is underway of Charles Beck’s career as an artist and educator.