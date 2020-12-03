The Holiday Art and Artisan Market is back for its fourth year, giving the community an opportunity to get some gift shopping done while supporting local artists. This year, the market is located inside Creative Handmade Goods and Soapwerks in downtown Fergus Falls and is hosting 33 local artists and makers.
Creative Handmade Goods itself grew out of the Art and Artisan Market, says Jan Werkau, owner of Creative Handmade Goods and Soapwerks with her husband, Chris. “One of the things that people would ask me all the time during the Art and Artisan Market is, ‘Would you ever do this full time?’ And so that’s kind of what Creative Handmade Goods became, a year-round Art and Artisan Market,” Jan said. “But we didn’t want to drop that Holiday Art and Artisan moniker, because ... there are some artists that are just here at the holidays. So sometimes it’s people who just make things at the holidays and sometimes it’s folks who are making holiday-themed things that are different from what they would normally make.”
Alongside 23 artists who sell at Creative Handmade Goods, 10 more have joined for the holiday season, packing the store with paintings, photography, rugs, quilts, mittens, jewelry, sweets, decor and more. Peney Cupcakes sets up shop on Friday and Saturdays, too, selling homemade gourmet cupcakes.
Soapwerks is the Werkaus’ bath and body company. “We make that all here right in the back room, and we’ve been doing that now for six years,” Jan says. “I’ve been making for 15, but we’ve been selling for six.” Recently, they’ve started selling refillable liquid soap dispensers so customers can purchase the glass bottle and bring it back to the store when it’s empty for a refill. Chris says they’ve been working to make things more eco friendly. They also offer vegan soaps, goat milk soaps, skin care and shaving products.
The Holiday Art and Artisan Market is a rare opportunity in 2020 for artists to have a physical location where people can browse and buy their work. “We’re also doing this to help local artists and makers who, especially this year, they haven’t had a place to sell their wares because all of the shows, vendor fairs, markets have all been canceled, so it was even more important for us this year to be able to do that,” Jan says.
The Werkaus have also adjusted their Sip and Shop event to help local businesses who are facing difficulties due to the new COVID-19 restrictions. Instead of buying food and drink for people to have in the store, they used that money to buy gift cards from locally owned restaurants around Fergus Falls, such as Dining Car #423, Uncle Eddie’s Ice Cream, Union Pizza and Brewing, Cally’s Cafe, The Viking Cafe, The Fabled Farmer and Fergus Brewing Company. On Friday, Dec. 4, they had drawings throughout the day to give those gift cards to customers who registered. Instead of Sip and Shop, Jan says, it’s been changed to Support and Shop.
The Holiday Art and Artisan Market is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. through Christmas Eve, though there may be special events and extended hours the week of Christmas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.