A multi-car accident on Christmas Day resulted in multiple injuries. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. on Dec. 25, as two vehicles collided on the eastbound side of Interstate 94, near the Ashby exit (mile marker 77). The collision blocked both lanes, which resulted in several other vehicles crashing behind the two cars, according to Minnesota State Patrol. There were about 35 to 40 vehicles that sustained damage and another 30 vehicles that did not sustain any damage, being able to drive away. The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed for over two hours and reopened about 2:30 p.m.
During the road closure, traffic eastbound was rerouted to take Grant County Highway 10 South to Minnesota Highway 79 East, getting back on the interstate at mile marker 82. The Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Ashby Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance assisted the state patrol on the scene. All injuries sustained were non-life-threatening. The crash is under investigation. Snow and icy roads were a factor.
Severe weather in the area and state over the weekend resulted in multiple crashes. From Sunday afternoon through Monday, statewide, troopers responded to 189 crashes (21 with non-life-threatening injuries and no fatalities) and an additional 209 vehicles that ran off the road.
