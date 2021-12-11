The holiday season brings out one of the busiest times of the year for traveling, especially on the roads. Unfortunately, this also means the increase in potential accidents. “Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths" (TZD) is the state’s cornerstone traffic safety program, employing an interdisciplinary approach to reducing traffic crashes, injuries and deaths on Minnesota roads,” says Katy Kressin, Minnesota TZD program coordinator, west-central region. Minnesota TZD saves lives by bringing together enforcement, engineering, EMS, education and everyone else (the five E's). Minnesota TZD was started in 2003 and was instrumental in reducing fatal crashes by 40% since then. TZD works with local partners to change the culture of traffic safety including the Otter Tail Safe Communities Coalition.
This year, more than 475 individuals have died on Minnesota roads, the most Minnesota has seen in over a decade.
“At least 36 friends and families in west-central Minnesota have experienced the tragedy of the loss of a loved one,” stated Kressin. West-central Minnesota includes Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Mahnomen, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse and Wilkin counties.
Minnesota TZD has displays honoring the losses at various locations in the region. There are holiday trees on display at two locations in Alexandria, as well as the Grant County Courthouse in Elbow Lake. The lights on those trees represent lives lost on Minnesota roads and the ornaments are for lives lost in west-central Minnesota. Also, the presents surrounding the trees represent those lost in the county. In Otter Tail County, there is a traveling memorial of a vase of flowers and a sign to help raise awareness on traffic safety. It will be on display at the Otter Tail County Government Services Center in Fergus Falls next week, Monday-Friday.
