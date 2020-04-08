The COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order has moved many church services online and, though there was some hope that things might return to normal in time for Easter, Holy Week is unfortunately no different.
The ELCA churches (Augustana Lutheran, Hope Lutheran, Fergus Falls First Lutheran, Battle Lake First Lutheran) will be holding services online Monday through Friday this week at 7 p.m. on YouTube. Their Sunday service will be on YouTube and on the radio at 97.7 FM at 9:30 a.m.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church will be broadcasting their worship service on KBRG 1250 AM and on their Facebook page at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, with services on Thursday and Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Calvary Free Lutheran Church will be streaming services live on their website on Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church will be posting their Easter service on YouTube and Facebook.
Life Church Fergus Falls will be broadcasting their Easter service on Facebook and on their website at 10 a.m.
Federated Church will be posting their Easter service on YouTube on Friday.
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church will be posting their Easter service on their website and Facebook page on Saturday afternoon.
Grace United Methodist Church will be livestreaming their worship service on Facebook and YouTube on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
Other churches, like Stavanger Lutheran Church, have canceled their services so it’s important to reach out to leadership to check for times and platforms of service.
As a platform for churches to host worship, prayer and other gatherings online, Facebook has put together “Faith on Facebook Toolkit” which includes how to get started, how to set up and promote a live event and create groups that will allow you to share learning units and host watch parties.
“It’s a way for different religious organizations and congregations to hold different religious sacraments, whether that’s prayer or some type of Mass, obviously it’s kind of a unique tool because folks aren’t able to congregate together right now due to COVID-19,” says Tim Smith, account executive at K2 & Company, a public affairs company helping Facebook reach out to communities who might be interested in using these tools.
Gov. Walz has extended Minnesota’s stay-at-home order from April 10 to May 3, encouraging people to stay home unless they are essential workers or for activities listed as exemptions (health and safety, outdoor activities, getting essential supplies, funerals, voting, etc.). The closure of bars, restaurants and other public accommodations has also been extended through May 3.
