When Gilbert Perry and Daphne Hunt moved into their house on Lake Alice at the beginning of August, they were looking forward to starting their new life in a new community. While they found a place that felt like home, they also found an unexpected surprise: A hidden door in an upstairs closet with an old wedding dress inside.
Perry and Hunt were immediately curious about the dress’ history. “When I found the dress I just had to know if the person who owned it was still alive and well or gone,” Perry said. “I knew that my hometown had a Facebook page for people that grew up there and I thought I would see if there was one for Fergus. Once I saw that there was, I knew that was the place to post about the dress.”
The post gained traction and soon had dozens of people who had lived in the neighborhood in the past talking and reminiscing. One of those posters was Lori Bakke Christianson, who had lived in the neighborhood with her family in the 60s. She asked for a few more details on the dress, believing that it might be her mother’s wedding dress from 1955.
Christianson posted photos of her mother wearing the dress, and the sleeves and embroidery on the skirt were unmistakable. “When I saw that we had found the original owner I was ecstatic. It's so awesome to put a face to the dress and to know the history,” said Perry. Christianson, who lives in the Twin Cities, will be driving down to pick up the dress and will return it to her mom, who is now 83 years old and living in a care center, once the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.
Perry and Hunt moved to Fergus Falls from an apartment in West Fargo, having originally come from Portland, OR in December last year so that Hunt could pursue a degree at Minnesota State University Moorhead. “Fergus falls reminds us of the west coast with the trees and the rolling hills through neighborhoods. It just felt like home the first time we visited,” Hunt said.
The interaction on their Facebook post about the dress has also helped them better connect with their neighbors. “I feel like everyone has really welcomed us to the town since this happened too. We're really glad we chose Fergus Falls to raise our family!” Hunt says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.