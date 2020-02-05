Carrie Yeutter wants you!
The Meals by Wheels board member is presently on a crusade for the nonprofit. Her mission is finding new volunteers to deliver the meals.
“We’re looking for more volunteers,” Yeutter said Wednesday. “We just need a group of people, say from five to 10 people, to do one week every 2 ½ months.”
Meals by Wheels delivers noon meals throughout Fergus Falls Monday through Friday. There is no age limit to who may request a meal be delivered to them but it is typically a senior citizen that is homebound or unable to prepare a hot meal.
Delores Simdorn, who has been the treasurer of Meals by Wheels since 2007, said the group has been active in Fergus Falls since 1979. Last year, 17,176 meals were delivered.
“That’s a lot,” Simdorn said with pride.
Churches in Fergus Falls have been shouldering the delivery work for many years. The churches who have members delivering meals on the five routes in Fergus Falls at the present time include: Our Lady of Victory, First Lutheran, Life Church, Bethlehem Lutheran, Federated, Grace United Methodist, Bethel Lutheran, Zion Lutheran and the Crossroads Church.
The need for volunteers has been prompted by a couple of related factors. The first is that the active membership of many churches in Fergus Falls is dropping. The second reason is that the active membership of many churches is aging. Some of those who have been delivering all of these years are ready to pass the torch.
At the present time only nine of the 26 churches in Fergus Falls are participating.
“What I would like to do is reach out to the community,” Yeutter said. “It doesn’t have to be just churches. Right now I am reaching out to a bunch of banks and I am asking them to take just one route when their turn comes up. There are a lot of opportunities here. It could be just a group of people. It doesn’t have to be from a church, it doesn’t have to be from a business. It could be just a group of people. Sometimes you have a women’s group, sometimes you have a men’s group who would say ‘Hey, we could do this every 2 ½ months and then maybe it would be every three months.”
Yeutter made it clear that each group would need a leader.
“It requires one person to say ‘OK, I’ll be in charge.’ That person would get a schedule of when (their turn) is coming up again,” Yeutter said.
Meals by Wheels does not receive any government funding. All of the meals are paid for by the people who receive them, by insurance companies or by welfare assistance.
The meals are prepared in Fergus Falls by Nutrition Services. The meals are individually prepared according to dietary requirements and are ready to be delivered by 11 a.m. each day. The cooking is at the Fergus Falls Senior Citizen’s Center. Some of the meals prepared include scalloped potatoes and ham, pork chops, spaghetti or a soup and sandwich combo.
The work is its own reward, according to Yeutter.
“When you hand someone that people and they look you in the eye, that’s powerful,” Yeutter said. “You’re going to feel real good.”
Those interested in volunteering can contact Yeutter at 218-205-7320 to receive more details.
