Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that Home Instead, a 25-year-old in-home senior care service, has opened a franchise in Fergus Falls. The business provides person-centered “home care” in family homes or senior communities from trained CAREgivers. The office is located at 130 East Lincoln Avenue in downtown Fergus Falls and opened on December 22, 2021.
Owners Josh and Kim Ice began surveying potential communities and sites to start this business in early 2021, and after working with GFF on site selection and resources, they relocated to Fergus Falls. Home Instead allows the Ices’ to give back to the community through quality caregiving services and by providing career opportunities.
“Kim and I are very excited to be back in Minnesota and working in the Fergus Falls community!” said Josh in a release. “We are looking forward to meeting people in the area, creating meaningful jobs and providing excellent care to seniors in Otter Tail County.”
Home Instead offers personalized care programs for each client whether in their own homes or a senior living community. Services may include companionship, personal care, home helper and safe transportation to various appointments and activities. They also specialize in seniors with Alzheimer’s Disease/dementia and hospice care. The service has immediate openings for a variety of part-time caregivers and office support staff. Learn more and apply at homeinstead.com/856 via the Careers page.
“As a service-oriented community, Fergus Falls continues to attract opportunities for new service start-ups like Home Instead. Considering the current workforce challenges, particularly in the healthcare industry, we’re optimistic that services like this can collaborate with existing healthcare providers and supplement workforce shortages to continue to provide quality services for our senior population,” said GFF’s CEO NeTia Bauman.
Stay in the know online at homeinstead.com/856 or find the local service on Facebook @HomeInsteadFergusFalls.
