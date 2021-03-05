Following a record-breaking year on the national level in 2020, the local forecast is estimated to follow the current trend of low interest rates for buyers but a lack of inventory to support the demand. Local figures from January indicated that new listings were down 22.6% in 2021 as opposed to January 2020.
The current market is very much a seller’s market, meaning that it is favorable for sellers. “If you are a seller you are finding a high demand for homes which gives the seller a better opportunity to sell their home quickly and for more money,” explained Steven Ness, a team leader and growth consultant for Keller Williams Realty Professionals in Fergus Falls. “The situation can be frustrating for buyers currently. We are seeing multiple offer situations on homes and homes going for more than the list price. The market is very competitive.”
For sellers, the market is a bit of a double-edged sword. Ness shared that “It’s a great time to sell because the demand is there. There are a ton of buyers looking for homes which gives you the opportunity to sell your home for more money.” On the flip side, “It can be difficult if you are a seller and sell your home quickly and don’t have a place to go to next due to the lack of inventory.”
Randy Dorn, chief managing officer at First National Bank of Battle Lake, weighed in on the financial end of the housing market, sharing that the historically low interest rates and low inventory levels of 2020 have rolled over into 2021. The low interest rates have resulted in an increase in refinancing during the early 2021 months. “We are not sure how long these historically low rates will be around, but from our perspective it isn’t going to go away any time too soon.” he shared, emphasizing that rates still may change at any time. “Now is the right time to make a move.”
Historically, new listings in the area pick up in the spring following fewer winter listings. Dorn anticipates more new house listings in the next few weeks, resulting in a shift from primarily focusing on refinancing to working with new home loans. June, July and August are typically the busy season for new mortgages.
