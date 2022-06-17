A homeless man was arrested following a felony level traffic stop on June 15.
Dylan Parris, 26, was arrested following a high speed chase coming from Eau Claire, Wis., driving a stolen vehicle.
According to court records, at approximately 10 a.m., Todd County sheriff’s deputies were on a transport assignment on I-94 passing through Otter Tail County when they observed a vehicle approaching their squad vehicle at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle slowed as it passed, side-by-side with Todd County deputies. When the license plates were run, the suspect vehicle came back stolen out of Eau Claire, which was subsequently confirmed by Todd County Dispatch.
The Todd County sheriff’s deputies then radioed Otter Tail County for units to respond and followed the vehicle until other units were available to assist with a felony traffic stop.
Fergus Falls police responded to the call and requested other officers to set up stop sticks in a safe location at the exit 55 and 57 overpasses.
Minnesota state troopers were also in the area and positioned themselves to deploy stop sticks as well.
Eventually, law enforcement was able to pull behind the suspect vehicle and activated their emergency lights to conduct a felony traffic stop. The vehicle proceeded to the exit ramp at Exit 57 where stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle came to a complete stop.
Parris was taken into custody without incident. Initially however, he would not provide his name, but once he complied, it was then learned that he had an extraditable warrant out of Wisconsin.
There was also some confusion initially after he was taken into custody at the Otter Tail County Detention Center on Wednesday as to which jurisdiction would be filing charges, but eventually Otter Tail County did.
Parris remains in custody, and has initially been charged with felony level receiving stolen property. He made his first court appearance on June 17, with an Omnibus Hearing scheduled for Jul. 12.
