In honor of Fergus Falls’ first Black resident, a dedication ceremony for the new Honeycutt Memorial Drive will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2 p.m. at 612 E. Summit Ave.
Culminating a process that began in June 2020, the city of Fergus Falls has named East Summit Avenue between Friberg Avenue and Concord Street, as Honeycutt Memorial Drive. Named after Prince Honeycutt, the ceremony will be held on the front lawn of the historic Honeycutt House. A short program will include a welcome from Mayor Ben Schierer, a talk by Otter Tail County Historical Society education coordinator Melissa Hermes and Fergus Falls High School graduate Jeff Tate.
