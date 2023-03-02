This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2022 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
I am partway through my second semester at NDSCS for welding technology. I have enjoyed all my classes so far and have learned a lot. It has been cool watching myself progressively get better at my trade. It has also been nice experiencing a little bit of living on my own, but because I have seven roommates it hasn’t felt that way.
I would like to thank the Adam family for awarding me the Trent Adam Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship went a long way in paying for my expenses. I would also like to thank the community for all the support I have received.
Jonah Sorum is a 2022 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School and is currently attending North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, preparing for a career in welding. He is the recipient of the Trent Adam Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship was created in memory of Trent Adam who tragically passed away in 2016 during his senior year of FFHS and “found joy in welding, operating lights and sound at school functions and singing with the choir.” In awarding this scholarship, preference is given to students who will be studying vocational trades. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W Randolph Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone