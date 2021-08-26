What is the best way to honor the lives of those lost in the tragedy of the 20th anniversary of 9/11? An organization called Wreaths Across America is inviting all Minnesotans to join in a national flag waving effort prior to Sept. 11.
The organization has announced the live event which will include stories from Gold Star Families, veterans, first responders and their families.
The nonprofit Wreaths Across America is urging all Americans to join together on Tuesday, Sept. 7, in waving the American flag in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The event will be hosted in real time on its official Facebook page. It will include Gold Star Families, whose loved ones answered the call to serve after 9/11.
Wreaths Across America executive director, Karen Worcester said, “Now, more than ever, it is so critical for communities to come together to remember all those who served, and honor their service and their family’s service, especially those who volunteered during the war on terror following the events of Sept. 11, 2001, but more than anything, we must teach our children about these men and women, and the courage and commitment it takes to be a part of the small number of Americans who protect all our freedoms. Please join me on Sept. 7, as we wave the flag across America, and never forget that freedom isn’t free and it must be protected.”
The organization said the flag-waving event will begin at 7:45 a.m. and conclude at 9:05 a.m. In addition to the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance and sharing of stories, the event will include four moments of silence, as listed below.
At 8:46 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center’s North Tower (1 WTC).
At 9:03 a.m., five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the South Tower (2 WTC).
At 9:37 a.m., another five hijackers flew American Airlines Flight 77 into the western facade of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia.
At 10:03 a.m., four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Wreaths Across America is the nonprofit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 2 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at over 2,750 participating locations nationwide and offers year-round programs in support of its mission to “Remember, Honor, Teach.”
To learn more about how to volunteer, please visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.
