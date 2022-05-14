A Fergus Fall eye care practice has been bestowed with a national prestigious award.
CooperVision, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of soft contact lenses, has named InVision Eye Care a 2022 Best Practices honoree.
The manufacturer, based out of San Ramon, California, gave the award to the Fergus Falls business for its leadership in optometry and delivery of exceptional care to its patients.
The Best Practices initiative from CooperVision is in its seventh year and seeks to discover and recognize U.S. eye care practices that have found unique ways to drive growth in their businesses and celebrate the visionary and innovative things they do every day for their patients and communities.
InVision Eye Care is in very exclusive company having been one of only 10 practices that were chosen as this year’s class of Best Practices after a nationwide search that began last fall.
Tara Kempfer, OD, owner of InVision Eye Care, knows that a practice is only as strong as its team and attributes much of her practice’s success to her staff.
“Our staff shares a mutual commitment to advancing the practice, profession and industry as a whole,” said Kempfer. “Our eagerness and willingness to continue to learn, grow and improve has been vital to our practice’s success.”
CooperVision stated in a release that all U.S. optometry practices currently fitting contact lenses were eligible for consideration and honorees were selected by a panel of judges made up of past Best Practices honorees and optometry industry experts. Evaluation was based on their efforts across five key categories: industry advancement, community impact, patient experience, specialty services and team building.
“Like many industries, the field of optometry is ever changing, which presents new challenges — and opportunities — for today’s eye care practices,” said Michele Andrews, OD, vice president, professional & government affairs, Americas, CooperVision. “Creative, innovative practitioners and their teams — like those at InVision Eye Care — are finding new ways to deliver best-in-class care to their patients and meet the needs of their communities. We look forward to partnering with InVision and our other Best Practices to share their stories across the industry to help educate others who strive to do the same.”
In the months to come, CooperVision said the 2022 Best Practices will be broadly recognized and presented with opportunities to help educate and elevate the eye care profession through sharing their insights and experiences across the United States.
In addition, honorees were invited to participate in an educational meeting hosted by CooperVision last month, where they had the opportunity to learn from and collaborate with each other.
Honorees were first announced in March and are profiled on the program’s web site at coopervision.com/practitioner/best-practices.