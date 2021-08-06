Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity’s recent military retirement celebration for executive director, Stan Carignan, was more memorable than the usual retirement party, as the organization is actually celebrating its 30th anniversary.
While the focus of the get-together was Carignan, Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity has now built 60 houses in those 30 years.
When Stan Carignan first started with the organization, it was as a volunteer, and there were a lot of great people that inspired him. In fact, the organization was advertising for the executive director position at that time.
“Everybody was there helping and working together, it wasn’t for themselves, it was for somebody else, just a great camaraderie. Everybody focused on completing the mission which was ‘self for service.’ That’s what reminded me of servicemen and women who give so much of themselves,” said Carignan.
Speaking of military service, Carignan has logged 40 years and seen a lot and lived a lot. Carignan left home at age 18 and joined the U.S. Navy, and was assigned to a cruiser out of Norfolk, Virginia, initially. Carignan also served in the Caribbean, and also Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He spent four years in New Orleans — almost eight of those with the Navy. He then joined the Minnesota Army National Guard and went through officer candidate school, and then was an officer for 31 years.
While Carignan says the military has been a mainstay in his life for 40 years, the Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity is a source of pride for him because of what he’s been able to accomplish with the organization.
“One of the things we’ve been able to do over the last six years we’ve paid off over a quarter million dollars in debt, and that debt was taken on over the years to build houses, but our financial situation is a lot better now. We plan on building two houses next year and one this year. Part of that was COVID-19, in the sense that I was mobilized twice in the last year in the (U.S.) Army Reserve, and Paul Shol took on the interim executive director duties.”
To help in the Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity mission you can donate by going to fergushabitat@gmail.com.
Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity builds safe, affordable homes for families in need. Tax-deductible gifts are needed to buy land, lumber, siding and other items that go into every home. Their website is ffhabitat.org/donate or call 218-736-2905.
