A former mail carrier from Vergas has been honored with the local post office being renamed in his honor.
The United States House of Representatives passed a bill, on Sept. 14, that had been introduced by Michelle Fischbach, that honors the life and service of Jon Glawe of Vergas, who left a major and remarkable impact on his community.
From the house floor, Fischbach stated that Glawe was known for going above and beyond just delivering mail.
“After his father passed away, Jon took up the reins taking on a second full time job as a mail carrier, while also running the family dairy farm. Over the years, he became a beloved staple of the community, regularly going above and beyond to help his neighbors,” said Fischbach.
Fischbach said that Glawe was a mail carrier for 36 years in Vergas and left a remarkable impact on his community.
Glawe was born in 1949 and during his youth, he was a wrestling champion, which took him to college in California. After being drafted into the army in 1970 and faithfully serving his country he returned home and married his highschool sweetheart, Darla Olson.
Fischbach said his service with the local post office began early. As a boy, Glawe would join his father on the local mail route, shoveling the car out of the snow on bad weather days and helping with other duties.
“This bill appropriately names the (Vergas) post office after Jon to honor his service to his neighbors and to the local area. In a letter his family noted that since the bill’s introduction the outpouring of support from those who live in the Vergas area has been overwhelming. I agree with their words, that there is no better way to honor his decades of service than this.” said Fischbach.
The house passed the bill named H.R. 5952, that will officially rename the Vergas Post Office located at 123 East Main Street, the “Jon Glawe Post Office.”
Glawe died in 2016 and left behind a loving family and many friends who never forgot his contributions to the city of Vergas.
