IN HONOR

The post office in Vergas was rededicated and renamed the Jon Glawe Post Office in a ceremony on Aug. 11. In attendance were many member of the Glawe family, along with Rep. Michelle Fischbach, Rep. Tom Murphy and Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, all pictured. 

 Heather Kantrud | Daily Journal Media

It takes an act of Congress to change the name of federal building, and that's exactly what happened thanks to U.S. House Rep. Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota's 7th District in honor of former Vergas postal carrier, Jon Glawe.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?