It takes an act of Congress to change the name of federal building, and that's exactly what happened thanks to U.S. House Rep. Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota's 7th District in honor of former Vergas postal carrier, Jon Glawe.
The family of Glawe, friends, community members, members of the United States Postal Service and various elected officials gathered in Vergas on Aug. 11, for a rededication of the post office in memory of the man who was not only a friendly local mailman, but the first to lend a hand, changing flat tires as he came upon them and going the extra mile to deliver mail directly to the door of those with mobility issues, as shared by his wife, Darla.
Glawe delivered mail to Vergas area residents for 36 years, retiring in 2011. Glawe died in 2016.
Some may argue that the memories of the youngest family members are the most touching. "I remember when Grandpa Jon used to pull me and my brother and Caden up the big hill and we would go sledding with him," Thatcher Hoplin recalled, with younger brother Spencer Hoplin standing next to him.
Spencer explained that their grandfather died when he was a baby, but fondly remembers stories — especially about fishing — and shared that he would've like to go fishing with "Grandpa John."
The weather was indecisive, rapidly transitioning from rain to full sunshine and back again. Initially, the ceremony was set outside, but moved inside at the first signs of rain and back out again prior to the opening remarks as the sun was, once again, shining bright.
The program opened with a welcome by United States Postal Service Strategic Communications Specialist Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, followed by an invocation by Glawe family friend Sherri Hanson, Presentation of the Colors courtesy of the Frazee-Vergas VFW Color Guard and National Anthem sang by Joe Franklin.
Remarks were made by Fischbach, and during a heartfelt speech by Glawe's wife, Darla, the skies opened once again, prompting the event to rapidly move indoors, where Abdul-Razzaaq read a letter from Senator Amy Klobuchar and USPS District Manager for Minnesota and North Dakota Angela Bye offered congratulations to the Glawe family.
"I'm really honored today to be here to honor Jon Glawe," expressed Fischbach, who sponsored the bill for the rededication of the post office. "This is not about me carrying legislation, it’s about you and your sense of community, and how you stick together and it’s about rural Minnesota.”
Fischbach and Bye then dedicated the post office and Bye was joined by USPS Clerk Mark Frazier in presenting the United States Flag to Darla Glawe.
The ceremony was closed in prayer by Hanson, and Franklin led attendees in singing "God Bless America" before exiting the building for outdoor photos and enjoyment of the ice cream truck, provided by the family.
And so, the post office located at 123 East Main Street in Vergas is now named the Jon Glawe Post Office, in honor of a man who was so much more than a mail carrier.
In attendance were Minnesota State Senator Jordan Rasmusson and Minnesota House Representative Tom Murphy, who offered their congratulations to the Glawe family and expressed gratitude at being invited to join the event.
Family member, Eric Hoplin shared on behalf of the family: "These kids, the grandchildren of Jon, are so proud to be here. (Jon) worked so hard to serve this area as the rural mail carrier. To be here and have him honored in this way is a legacy — every time they come through this post office, they're going to think about their grandfather, think about all his hard work and think about this wonderful community and I think that is so special — to leave that lasting legacy."