The country came to a standstill once again on Aug. 26 when the Kabul airport was attacked by a suicide bomber, killing at least 95 and wounding at least another 150. Among the victims of the tragedy were 13 U.S. service members awaiting their flights home.
The attack left many asking themselves what they could do — how they could show their support and respect for those who lost their lives in service to their country. Zac and Brianna Lewis, owners of the Rusty Nail in Battle Lake, were among the population pondering what they could do.
“Brianna worked at the VFW in Fergus Falls for seven years,” Zac explained. “They always have a table to honor vets, and she always liked that. We heard that other bars were reserving tables to honor the fallen, and we thought it would be a good way to pay our respects.”
The Rusty Nail crew sprang to action, reserving a table with a beer placed at each seat for each of the Marines whose lives were lost in the Kabul attack. They put a blast out on Facebook, encouraging the community to drop off donations supporting local veterans organizations — Boots on the Ground and Operation Zero.
Boots on the Ground organizes motorcycle runs to raise money for the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls and other veteran organizations in the area. Operation Zero promotes awareness for suicide among veterans and provides support for those struggling.
In addition to the generous outpouring from patrons, the Rusty Nail serving staff donated a portion of their tips and their musician for the evening, Rick Adams, donated all of his tips to causes. Donations totaled $1,172 with Zac and Brianna contributing the remainder to round out total donations at $2,000 — $1,000 for both Boots on the Ground and Operation Zero.
“This money is going to two very worthy organizations,” shared Zac. “Thank you all so much for the outpouring of support! We are so proud of our community and staff’s generosity and will to support those who put everything on the line and selflessly serve our country.”
