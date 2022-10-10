New beginnings

Astred Griffin, pictured above, is currently revitalizing a stunning property that was formerly known as Lenny's Dance Hall overlooking West Lost Lake. The new venue will host weddings, feature an expansive and creative menu while also evolving into an expansive winery that will also brew cider and mead on site. 

Otter Tail County will have a new and dynamic business opening its doors in the spring of 2023 overlooking West Lost Lake and located just down the road from the iconic Phelps Mill.



