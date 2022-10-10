Astred Griffin, pictured above, is currently revitalizing a stunning property that was formerly known as Lenny's Dance Hall overlooking West Lost Lake. The new venue will host weddings, feature an expansive and creative menu while also evolving into an expansive winery that will also brew cider and mead on site.
Otter Tail County will have a new and dynamic business opening its doors in the spring of 2023 overlooking West Lost Lake and located just down the road from the iconic Phelps Mill.
Valhalla Vingård will be an event venue, winery, restaurant and lodging space that will focus on bringing unique offering to rural west central Minnesota. The site was previously known as Lenny’s Dance Hall and has undergone several different shifts in business focus, but Astred Griffin intends to honor the history of the location while also heralding in an exciting new legacy of the property.
“I want it to become something different, something better and stable,” Griffin explains. “But at the same time, I want to honor what it was, so a lot of things in here I’m keeping, but altering.”
Born in California, Griffin ended up moving to Colorado and Iowa while spending summers in Minnesota with her family. She then moved to Brazil and did extensive travels through Europe, eventually moving back to the states and spending a brief period in Texas before finally settling in Otter Tail County.
Griffin discusses how the current stage will be remaining as an integral component of the venue, albeit expanded to accommodate for live music along with wedding parties. The ceilings and walls will both be whitewashed, and certain walls will be removed to accommodate for lofted seating. She mentions how the current property is in the family and she’s taking the lead regarding renovations and taking the reins on the business front of the improved spaces.
Plans included improving an existing parking lot into an inviting outdoor space replete with hurricane sliding glass doors, fireplaces and even an outdoor projector and pull-down movie screen for movie showings.
Griffin outlines her plans for the restaurant side of the business: “So it’s going to be a smaller kitchen to start off with and then as we start operating for business, I’ll start renovating the other side and build a full kitchen. So right now, it’s just going to be small menu that will eventually transform into a fuller and more elaborate and experimental menu.”
Griffin describes the plans for the restaurant, wine and beer bar as phase one of her plan, with phase two being the renovation of area buildings into rental cabins for the property. Phases three and four include expanding the business into an event venue and eventually establishing a vineyard on the hills behind the main building site, focusing on cider, mead and wine production on site.
