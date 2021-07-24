Otter Tail Power Company retired Otter Tail Hoot Lake Power Plant on May 27, marking the end of 100 years of coal-fired energy generation at the site. Today the company commemorated the plant’s legacy of safe, reliable generation — and its dependable, innovative employees.
The Hoot Lake plant is a 140-megawatt (MW) coal-fired generating facility in Fergus Falls.
“Throughout its 100-year history, Hoot Lake plant has generated more than electricity for our customers, company and communities — it’s been a place where our employees worked to safely provide an essential service, especially during times when it was most needed, as well as a place where careers, relationships and memories began and grew,” said Otter Tail Power President Tim Rogelstad. “The plant is just one example of how our company has risen to meet the needs of our many stakeholders, but it’s the people and spirit of our company that truly made it possible. And that legacy of people and perseverance will remain.”
Video documentary highlights plant’s history
While COVID-19 and other safety precautions prevent in-person tours of the plant, Otter Tail Power invites the public onsite virtually through a video documentary and 360-degree tour at otpco.com/HootLakePlant.
“Whether you worked at, visited, or simply supported (the) Hoot Lake plant’s operations and contributions, thank you for your part in its legacy,” said Rogelstad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.