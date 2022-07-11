The University of Minnesota West Central Research and Outreach Center at the Morris campus will be hosting the 52nd annual horticulture night on July 28 from 4-8 p.m.
The WCROC maintains numerous applied research programs, covering everything from cover crop production to renewable energy and dairy production.
Esther Jordan is codirector of horticulture with the organization and describes the event in more detail, “It’s meant to be an event where homeowners, master gardeners, flower enthusiasts — really anyone who has a yard — can come out and get a better idea of what they can do in their unique landscape.”
“In addition great information about plant care in this specific hardiness zone, we’re going to have different horticulture presentations and hands-on gardening demonstrations,” Jordan explains.
Jordan speaks to how past talks and demonstrations delivered have covered a wide array of topics such as successfully growing vegetables, soil amendment and pruning hostas, “It’s kind of a gardening A to Z. This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Mark Seeley and he’ll be discussing climate change in Minnesota and how that impacts what we grow.”
The event is free and guests will be able to register at the door.
Detailed information on current WCROC projects and further event information can be found here: wcroc.cfans.umn.edu.
