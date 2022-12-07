THC REGULATION

Chief of Public Safety, Kile Bergren, addresses the Fergus Falls City Council on a proposed ordinance to regulate certain edible products and beverages infused with THC.

 Submitted

The first reading of a proposed ordinance regarding THC product sales in the city took place at a regular session of the Fergus Falls City Council on Dec. 5, along with a full explanation of what the ordinance would cover and also regulate where it could be sold.



