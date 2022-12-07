The first reading of a proposed ordinance regarding THC product sales in the city took place at a regular session of the Fergus Falls City Council on Dec. 5, along with a full explanation of what the ordinance would cover and also regulate where it could be sold.
Klara Beck, community development manager, explained how the state legislature passed a law in the last session allowing certain edible products and beverages infused with THC to be sold legally in the state.
“In Fergus Falls at least two businesses are already operating or plan to operate based on that legislative update. So in response to questions received from businesses in the summer of 2022, city staff approached council about local regulation. Staff had initially at that time suggested a moratorium to allow for study and discussion, with council through the planning commissioner, or both. Council at that time was not in favor of a moratorium and in an effort not to over-regulate decided to have the planning commission look at it from a zoning lens. So city zoning now restricts THC sales and manufacturing in just specific businesses in industrial zones. Otter Tail County around the same time frame decided to pursue a county-wide moratorium on THC sales by enacting an ordinance relating to the sale of THC within city limits that establishes licensing and rules, sales management controls, checking identification, enforcement compliance checks, license fees and addresses other regulatory issues the city may have the option to opt out of any county moratorium,” stated Beck.
Beck said a county moratorium is still unknown at this point, but that they are staying contact with county officials. After an initial draft of a city ordinance was presented to council on Nov. 30, an updated one was presented to council at the Dec. 5 meeting. Beck said the changes include changing the age to purchase or sell from 18 to 21, as well as an option for stricter enforcement if rules are broken.
Chief of public safety, Kile Bergren, showed council members a grid that the police department had put together in terms of enforcement, stating that the plan being proposed was very similar to what Alexandria and Moorhead were doing.
“From what I understood at the committee of the whole meeting there was some questioning on sampling and maybe in restaurants and liquor establishments. I would recommend that those be prohibited at this time. Let me just say this too, this is just a starting point for us. It’s not to say that somewhere down the road this can’t be changed. I would just say it is easier to take the more restricted approach at the beginning and see how things play out and you can always ease some of the restrictions,” said Bergren.
Bergren said with the first reading that the council didn’t need to establish a licensing fee for businesses, but $275 is what the city charges for a 3.2 liquor license. Bergren stated Moorhead charges $750 to businesses there. He said it was up to council what they felt a fair fee would be to become licensed.
As for business violations, Beregren mentioned a possible beginning fine of $500 for a licensee, not an employee necessarily. A $1,000 would be assessed for a second violation plus a minimum of a five day suspension and up to 30 days for a second offense, a $2,000 fine and a minimum of a 10 day suspension or up to 60 days for a third offense. Bergren said those are very similar to what pertains to enforcement for alcohol sale compliance.
“Some of the biggest concerns I’ve heard from the community is how we keep it out of the hands of anyone under the age of 21. We’re taking it to the furthest level we can to try to ensure that it does not (get into the hands of those individuals). I would also add that the language say no person under the age of 21 shall be allowed to enter or remain on the premises of a licensed establishment, again no different than our liquor stores, if you’re not 21, you should have no purpose inside the store,” stated Bergren.
City Attorney Rolf Nycklemoe, at the suggestion of council member Anthony Hicks, suggested that the changes that Bergren asked for would be incorporated into the proposed ordinance, but be introduced at a future meeting in a first reading again. The council approved the motion.
So for now, as the city council shapes the ordinance that is not approved yet and the county board considers enacting the moratorium, Fergus Falls has put itself in a position to at least regulate within city limits the sale of certain edible products and beverages infused with THC.