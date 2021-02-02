Established: Bethel Fergus Falls was founded in 1912, renting space from First Presbyterian Church, which was destroyed by the cyclone of 1919.
Year built: 1957.
Faith/Denomination: Church of the Lutheran Brethren.
Leader: Pastor David Foss (lead pastor), Pastor Rich Iverson (associate pastor of faith at home), Pastor Kevin Foss (Battle Lake campus pastor).
Leader quote: “Bethel is a group of ordinary people living openly with God. This relationship results in loving care of family, neighbor, community, and one another. Bethel Church’s mission is to proclaim the message of Jesus Christ so that people come to faith in Jesus and live for him.”
Volunteer work: As a congregation, Bethel is involved in USDA fresh box deliveries, Fergus Falls Food Shelf, the annual Shop, Move ’n Groove event, Battle Lake Wenonga Days - kids carnival, and many other ways through the generosity of each person of Bethel.
Fundraisers: Bethel doesn’t necessarily hold annual fundraisers, but we encourage everyone to give generously to local organizations like Health Resources Center, Hillcrest Academy, Church of the Lutheran Brethren, local Food Shelf, Inspiration Point Christian Camp & R
