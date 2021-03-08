House of faith

Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls is an Evangelical Lutheran Church in America church.

Year built: 1872

Faith/denomination: Bethlehem Lutheran Church is a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). Bethlehem Lutheran Church celebrates the good news of God in Jesus Christ and welcomes all into its ministry and mission.

Number of members: 800-plus

Leader: Pastor Doug Stave

Leader quote: “Bethlehem Lutheran Church seeks to be a light shining brightly in downtown Fergus Falls, offering Christ’s love, hope, help, healing and a spiritual home to everyone. As followers of Jesus, we each carry this light into our community. Many of our community programs have been hampered by COVID but the light still burns.”

Volunteer work/community involvement: Bethlehem Lutheran provides both volunteer and financial support to over 27 programs and organizations in our community including Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, the Fergus Falls Food Shelf and United Way. 

Fundraisers: Syttende Mai Meatball Dinner, salad luncheon, fall bazaar, baked potato bar.

 

