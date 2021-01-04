Calvary Chapel

Calvary Chapel was established in 2013 and moved to its current location at 1164 Friberg Ave. in side the Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA in 2014.

Year built: The church gathered in the home from 2013-14, and moved to its current location since 2014 at the Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA.

 

Faith/Denomination: Calvary Chapel / Non-Denomination.

 

Number of members: We have no membership or records of attendance.

 

Leader: Pastor Tim Molter.

 

Leader quote: “Simply teaching the Bible Simply” - The early church “continued 

steadfastly in the apostles’ doctrine and fellowship, in the breaking of bread, and in prayers. Praising God and having favor with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily those who were being saved.” Acts 2:42, 47.

 

Volunteer work/Community involvement: 

The church gives to the Fergus Falls Blessing Closet, the Otter Angels Fund to provide Elementary Students with free lunches, the 544 Foundation Classroom Wish List and School of Choice, the Health Resources Center and Running Wild, and gift individuals Financial Peace University with Dave Ramsey.

 

Fundraisers: We raise funds for Operation Christmas Child with Samaritan’s Purse to help children worldwide, for the Military BibleStick Outreach with Faith Comes by Hearing, for Persecuted Christians with The Voice of the Martyrs, and more.

 

If your church is interested in completing a House of Faith profile, please contact Heather Kantrud at heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com.

