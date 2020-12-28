Cornerstone Church

Cornerstone Church was established in 2001 and moved to its current location at 207 W. Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls in 2013.

 

Year built: The church met in the Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA from 2001-13. In 2012, the church purchased its current building (located at 207 W. Lincoln Ave.) and, after renovating it, started meeting there in 2013.

 

Faith/Denomination: Evangelical Free Church of America.

Number of members: 100 (before COVID).

 

Leader: Rev. Eric Uggerud.

 

Leader quote: “A favorite verse of ours is Colossians 2:6, which says, “So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live in him.” We are passionate about knowing Jesus and helping people walk with Jesus by faith.”

Volunteer work/

Community involvement: The church leads Cru, the college ministry at M State Fergus Falls, hoping to give college students an opportunity to grow in their faith while in college.

 

If your church is interested in completing a House of Faith profile, please contact Heather Kantrud at heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com.

Load comments