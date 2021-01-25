Established: Oct. 4, 1987.
Year built: 1991.
Faith/Denomination: Lutheran, affiliated with The Church of the Lutheran Brethren.
Number of members: 135.
Leader: Pastor Nate Nash.
Leader quote: “Our purpose is to show compassion and love to all people, as we guide them to Christ!”
Volunteer work: Road ditch cleanup, Salvation Army bell ringers, food shelf drives, quilting, local and foreign mission trips.
Fundraisers: Pig roast, sweetheart Valentine’s Day dinners and fall bazaar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.