Messiah Lutheran Church

Messiah Lutheran Church in Underwood, located at 28813 County Highway 18, has 135 members and saw its current church building built in 1991.

Established: Oct. 4, 1987.

 

Year built: 1991.

 

Faith/Denomination: Lutheran, affiliated with The Church of the Lutheran Brethren.

 

Number of members: 135.

 

Leader: Pastor Nate Nash.

 

Leader quote: “Our purpose is to show compassion and love to all people, as we guide them to Christ!”

 

Volunteer work: Road ditch cleanup, Salvation Army bell ringers, food shelf drives, quilting, local and foreign mission trips. 

 

Fundraisers: Pig roast, sweetheart Valentine’s Day dinners and fall bazaar.

