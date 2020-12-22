Sverdrup Lutheran Church

With the congregation beginning in 1876, the church is located at 209 E. Southern Ave. in Underwood.

Year built: Sverdrup Lutheran Church was established on March 6, 1876 by seven men of Lutheran heritage. The first Church was built in 1908 north of Underwood in the present cemetery location. Since then, the church has moved two times, first in 1917 to Main Street in Underwood, and then in 1998 to their current location (209 E. Southern Ave.).

 

Faith/Denomination: Lutheran

 

Number of members: 275-plus

 

Leader: Rev. Tammy Jacobson

 

Leader quote: “The mission of Sverdrup Lutheran Church is to be a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in which believers minister to the spiritual, emotional, and physical needs of the congregation, community and world.”

 

Volunteer work/Community involvement: Today, the church offers a variety of services: Sunday morning worship, children’s Sunday school, Sunday school choir, contemporary band, sanctuary bell choir, sanctuary vocal choir, youth group, Bible studies, Monday morning men’s group, and a chapter of the Women of the ELCA (WELCA).

