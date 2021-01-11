Unitarian Church of Underwood

The Unitarian Church of Underwood, located at 206 Main St. North in Underwood, has 88-plus members, while also doing a variety of volunteer work.

Year built: 1889.

 

Faith/Denomination: Unitarian Universalist.

 

Number of members: 88-plus friends.

 

Leader: Norm Kolstad, Board Chair.

 

Leader quote: “At UCU, those who have beliefs, or no belief, are welcome.” 

 

Volunteer work: Social & Environmental Justice actions, Habitat for Humanity volunteers, annual Empowerment Grant awarded to nonprofits.

 

Fundraisers: Annual chili dinner to raise funds for Underwood Senior Nutrition Program.

Load comments