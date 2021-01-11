Year built: 1889.
Faith/Denomination: Unitarian Universalist.
Number of members: 88-plus friends.
Leader: Norm Kolstad, Board Chair.
Leader quote: “At UCU, those who have beliefs, or no belief, are welcome.”
Volunteer work: Social & Environmental Justice actions, Habitat for Humanity volunteers, annual Empowerment Grant awarded to nonprofits.
Fundraisers: Annual chili dinner to raise funds for Underwood Senior Nutrition Program.
