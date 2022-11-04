Matthew House in Fergus Falls serves as a safe space for men to begin healing form the pain and trauma associated with addiction and other difficult circumstances such as jail, prison and treatment centers.
The faith-based organization serves as a tremendous community resource by providing a secure home for those who need it most, with a vision to help men establish lifelong success by emphasizing the key tenets of Jesus Christ, work, family, neighbors and The Cross.
Pastor Todd Hylden is the director of the establishment and has been involved for about four years with the program and has been a pastor for 30 years in congregational ministry. He explains that while he loved doing the work he always wondered about Christian organizations not connected to the churches.
“I was wondering how to bridge that gap between the congregation and an entity like the Matthew House,” Rev. Hylden explains. “I thought this would be a wonderful opportunity for me to grow and help these men stay sober – it’s very hard, but it is possible and it is doable.”
For men to eligible for placement within the Matthew House they must have a history of drug and/or alcohol addiction, mental health issues and be unable to afford living on their own. The house’s capacity is currently capped at 10 individuals and the staff is unfortunately turning down new admissions regularly due to logistical limitations.
“We could easily fill another house with this program,” Hylden explains. “Right now we’re focusing on getting the current house paid off and fixed up, along with making sure the general fund is strong and stable for the coming year.”
“I would say without a house like this, and a good support system, these guys would be back into treatment centers and jail almost guaranteed,” Hylden says. “At the Matthew House, these men are supported, loved, cared for and held accountable.”
