In a recent release from Rep. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, the legislator declares a perfect scorecard voting attendance record. What does this mean?
The scorecard referenced is produced by an organization called the Club for Growth Foundation. The organization, on their website, states: “The Club for Growth is focused on conservative economic policy and does not take positions on social issues or on the immigration/borders debate.”
The foundation indicates the Minnesota House conducted 351 total floor votes in the house from Jan. 5, to Jul. 1, 2021. It reports the average House member missed 2% of the tallies, with Rasmusson among 36 of the 134 state representatives who cast votes all 351 times. The scorecard also reported Rasmusson had a “most absent ranking” of 99 of 134 — the higher the ranking, the lesser time absent. Other area representatives included Mary Franson, R-Alexandria, who did not fare as well with a total of 4% of all votes missed, or 15 missed votes, and scored 25th in the most absent ranking.
On the Senate side, the total votes were 136, Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria had no missed votes, and 36 on the most absent ranking. Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake had only one missed vote and a ranking of 24 for most absent.
“It is important for constituents to know they have a voice on every single bill that comes to the floor,” Rasmusson said. “The people I represent expect me to be present on their behalf as key votes take place, a great responsibility that I take very seriously. This is the kind of public service people in our area deserve and it has been a hallmark of my time in office.”
The foundation states that in Minnesota, on average, the Senate missed 1% of the vote and the House missed 2% of the vote.
Per its website, The Club for Growth is a national network of over 500,000 pro-growth, limited government Americans who share in the belief that prosperity and opportunity come from economic freedom. They also claim that they are the only organization that is willing and able to take on any member of Congress on policy who fails to uphold basic economic conservative principles regardless of party affiliation.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone