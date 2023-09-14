Currently, one out of every nine people in Wilkin County, Minnesota, is needed to serve in local government leadership positions in order for every aspect of local government to be at its most efficient.
Nearly half of the nine-county Minnesota region served by West Central Initiative (WCI) is considered “leadership distressed,” WCI stated. The biggest challenge is getting involved, according to Ben Schierer, mayor of Fergus Falls.
Schierer was one of nearly 40 people who met Aug. 31, in Breckenridge, to consider and discuss the question, “How do we inspire a new generation of leaders?”
Most of the guests presently serve or previously served on nonpartisan local government bodies. These include school boards in Breckenridge and Campbell, the Breckenridge City Council and the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners. The evening’s stated purpose was conversations, not speaking on behalf of a political party.
Schierer, Fergus Falls’ mayor since 2016, was recently selected as a Presidential Leadership Scholar. He currently leads a rural democracy project through WCI.
“(It) aims to increase civic participation through training programs designed for rural leaders,” said Jeff Hart, the evening’s host.
Schierer spoke on behalf of two Rural Democracy Project components: Run4Rural and Lead Local.
“It’s training that is going to teach people about how to find your message, how to find your ‘Why?,’ how to make that into a message that resonates with the voters and how to get that message out to the voters,” Schierer said about Run4Rural. “It’s nonpartisan, geared at people who are running for offices in (WCI’s) nine-county region.”
A free, 1 1/2-day training program, Run4Rural is designed for people interested in growing and strengthening their local communities through elected office and other forms of public leadership, according to WCI.
“This non-partisan training will be useful for existing and emerging rural leaders and people active in their community whether or not they have decided to run for office,” WCI stated. “The first two Run4Rural trainings are scheduled for late afternoon Friday and all day Saturday, Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 6-7. Participants can choose which training weekend they’d like to attend. Training courses will be in-person and held at East Silent Lake Resort.”
Lead Local, meanwhile, is a network designed to connect and support local, rural elected officials.
“It provides a supportive community for elected leaders interested in working with other elected leaders who share their commitment to good government and to using their local elected office to positively strengthen the community and improve the lives of their constituents,” WCI stated.
Additionally, beginning in early 2024, there will be the Rural Advocacy and Public Leadership Program.
“(This) is our six-month leadership and advocacy program designed for people interested in strengthening our democracy and supporting the development of good governance in their local rural community,” WCI stated. “Cohorts will be small with around 20 participants and will begin in early 2024 and run for six months.”
More information is available by visiting wcif.org/rural-democracy.
Back in Breckenridge, conversation on Aug. 31 included Mayor Russ Wilson and Nancy Jost, WCI’s director of early childhood, discussing what exactly is infrastructure.
“I think often we forget that people are one of the biggest infrastructures of our society,” Jost said. “Governments probably shouldn’t just be worried about roads and bridges and those sorts of things, but people.”
“When I talk about infrastructure, I’m talking about water, sewer, electricity, roads, stuff like that,” Wilson said. “I guess that’s all part of it, making everything accessible for everyone else.”
“In the end, it’s for everybody,” Hart said. “It’s making people’s lives better if we have better infrastructure.”
“Absolutely,” Wilson said.
From there, guest Vernae Hasbargen asked Jost to share her definition of infrastructure.
“I do see it as (what Wilson said), but I (also) do see it as people,” Jost said. “Child care is a piece of the infrastructure. I think that we might have roads, bridges, all of those things, but if we don’t have good people in our communities — and that starts when we build them from early childhood on up — if we don’t concentrate more on people, it’s not going to matter (about) our bridges, roads and sewers. People are really what matters and I think as local government, you don’t concentrate on the people enough.”
Child care, Jost said, should be a responsibility of city and county government and schools “starting at birth, just as much as any of the buildings and roads.”