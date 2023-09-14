Discussion

The discussion in Breckenridge, on Aug. 31, revolved around leadership.

 Submitted

Currently, one out of every nine people in Wilkin County, Minnesota, is needed to serve in local government leadership positions in order for every aspect of local government to be at its most efficient.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?