With spring and summer seemingly getting shorter, construction companies and builders are sometimes working seven days a week to complete projects depending on deadlines and other various criteria.
Brought before the Fergus Falls City Council for discussion at the Apr. 12 Committee of the Whole meeting, council member Tom Rufer described how the current noise violation ordinance restricts construction work on the weekend.
“I just thought we could explore in non-residential zones, allowing earlier start times on the weekends. Those extra two hours ... it’s just going to get the project done that much quicker. We have guys that drive from Fargo and if you’re going to make that kind of drive, then to get an extra two hours at work is nice,” said Rufer.
Currently, according to city ordinance 90.24, it states in relation to noise violations and specifically construction activities, “No person shall engage in or permit construction activities involving the use of any kind of electric, diesel, or gas-powered machine or other power equipment, except between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on any weekday or between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on any weekend or holiday.”
Andrew Bremseth, city administrator, stated that the ordinance does not currently differentiate where the construction would take place whether it would be residential or non-residential or agricultural or industrial, but that if council requested it, the language could be modified to stipulate that.
Council member Scott Rachels said there is a salvage yard that opens at 8 a.m. adjacent to the Hoot Lake Solar project that is underway currently.
“So it’s ok for them to be an outdoor business I guess and then we shut these guys down until 9. I don’t have a problem going with 8 or 7,” said Rachels.
Council member Al Kremeier echoed Rachel’s sentiments as well.
“I think what we also have to look at too is we’re limited on what we can get done in the summers. I think that’s a great idea. I totally support that to get some progress moving ahead to getting started late on some of these projects,” said Kremeier.
Concerns however, were expressed by council member Brent Thompson regarding whether a noise exemption had been requested in the past.
Asked Thompson, “As far as starting early, as long as it’s not too early and then when it comes down to residential areas, have (we) ever given anybody an exception to that? Where they come forward and maybe ask for an exemption for that for a certain project in a neighborhood?”
Bremseth explained that he was not aware of any specific examples of that type of scenario. He also explained they didn't want to get into a situation where the city would be getting several requests for variances, primarily because of the time factor involved in that.
Council member Anthony Hicks said the city also needed to consider the work type. If it’s heavy machinery making noise that would resonate to houses in various neighborhoods that maybe compromise would be in order to make it 8 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m.
The council voted on a motion to bring the issue to the next regular council meeting on Apr. 17 for further discussion on whether the process should begin for amending the ordinance.
Also discussed at the meeting was the creation of a new position of maintenance operations supervisor. According to a city memorandum, the Community Arena will now be providing year-round ice production and maintenance. To properly maintain and staff year-round ice operations, the addition of a maintenance operations supervisor would be needed. A motion was approved to also bring that forward for further discussion at the next regular council session.