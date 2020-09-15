Hospice of the Red River Valley is hosting a free six-week class series focused on caregivers. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is designed to provide caregivers with the confidence and support to better care for a loved one and themselves. All caregivers are welcome to participate, including those who care for a spouse, partner, friend or a child with special needs.

Caregivers will learn valuable skills whether you provide care at home or in a care facility; whether down the block or miles away.

Classes are held virtually on Thursdays from 1:30-3 p.m., Oct. 15-Nov. 19. Attendees will join the class by videoconference.

The classes give you tools to help:

• Reduce stress

• Improve self-confidence

• Manage time, set goals and solve problems

• Better communicate your feelings

• Make tough decisions

• Locate helpful resources

For more information and to register, contact Julie Rivenes at (701) 356-1503 or julie.rivenes@hrrv.org.

Attendees will need a computer with a webcam and internet capabilities. Login information will be provided to registered participants.

