Hospice of the Red River Valley is hosting a free six-week class series focused on caregivers. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is designed to provide caregivers with the confidence and support to better care for a loved one and themselves. All caregivers are welcome to participate, including those who care for a spouse, partner, friend or a child with special needs.
Caregivers will learn valuable skills whether you provide care at home or in a care facility; whether down the block or miles away.
Classes are held virtually on Thursdays from 1:30-3 p.m., Oct. 15-Nov. 19. Attendees will join the class by videoconference.
The classes give you tools to help:
• Reduce stress
• Improve self-confidence
• Manage time, set goals and solve problems
• Better communicate your feelings
• Make tough decisions
• Locate helpful resources
For more information and to register, contact Julie Rivenes at (701) 356-1503 or julie.rivenes@hrrv.org.
Attendees will need a computer with a webcam and internet capabilities. Login information will be provided to registered participants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.