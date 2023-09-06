For the first time in many years, the Humane Society of Otter Tail County, a nonprofit organization, will officially have a full-time executive director leading the team. Board member Patti Fandrich said, “As we prepare to break ground on a 3,800 square foot shelter expansion in 2024, the need for strong leadership is greater than ever and we are thrilled to announce that Christoper Cannon has accepted this position.” And yes, the introduction to Christoper and his wife Christine, did indeed begin when they came into the shelter to adopt a senior gerbil, named Gerald. As they became acquainted with the mission of the HSOTC, the critical work being done and the shelter expansion, they were inspired to sponsor the naming rights for the new pocket pet area. All of this eventually led Christopher to apply for the role of executive director.
Chris grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, the youngest of four boys. He has spent the last 12 years in the financial industry working with retirement plans, products and leading anti-money laundering teams. After marrying a Minnesota girl in 2015 he felt the calling of the north and made the move to Fergus Falls in November 2022, with his wife and their pack of rescue animals. His wife Christine has also spent much of her career in the corporate world and is currently a vice president with Wells Fargo Bank, creating on-demand training for customers using Commercial Banking products and services.
Chris and Christine both have a passion for animals and rescue organizations. Chris plans to use his corporate experience to lead the HSOTC shelter expansion and make a difference. Chris stressed: “the new space will enable the HSOTC to help even more animals, increase the staffing and volunteer base and improve the overall adoption experience. It will also open up more opportunities for community outreach, education and special events.” Please stop in to introduce yourself and welcome Chris, during regular shelter hours. Shelter manager Jaclyn Keenan and assistant manager Emily Suchy will continue to serve in their current roles. Keenan, who has been the shelter manager for the past 10 years said she “is excited to work with the new director and believes this animal rescue gem in our county is about to shine brighter than ever.” For more information on how you can be a part of the HSOTC future, please stop by the shelter at 1933 West Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls or call 218-739-3494.
