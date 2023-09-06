New director

Christopher Cannon and his friend, Gerald. 

 Submitted

For the first time in many years, the Humane Society of Otter Tail County, a nonprofit organization, will officially have a full-time executive director leading the team. Board member Patti Fandrich said, “As we prepare to break ground on a 3,800 square foot shelter expansion in 2024, the need for strong leadership is greater than ever and we are thrilled to announce that Christoper Cannon has accepted this position.” And yes, the introduction to Christoper and his wife Christine, did indeed begin when they came into the shelter to adopt a senior gerbil, named Gerald. As they became acquainted with the mission of the HSOTC, the critical work being done and the shelter expansion, they were inspired to sponsor the naming rights for the new pocket pet area. All of this eventually led Christopher to apply for the role of executive director.



