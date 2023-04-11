After a three-year COVID hiatus, the annual Humane Society Spring fundraising dinner is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever. That is indeed “paws for celebration.” Bring the family and share in fun fellowship and a delicious dinner benefitting the loved, lost and abandoned dogs and cats of Otter Tail County. This year’s Humane Society of Otter Tail County fundraiser will be held on Apr. 17 from 5-7 p.m., at the Fergus Falls VFW. With a minimum donation of $10 per meal, you will get a warm, shredded, Gobble-Up-Turkey sandwich, coleslaw, chips, drink and dessert. Bid on a variety of awesome silent auction items and purchase raffle tickets for a Litter Robot, Dyson Vacuum and cash. Raffle tickets can also be purchased early for $10 each at the shelter and Canine Acres. Events like this are very important to meeting the annual expenses of the shelter and funds raised this year will help cover the medical expenses of intakes in the coming year. In 2022, 768 animals were taken into the shelter, 368 surgeries were completed and 1,225 vaccinations were given. The average length of stay for a shelter animal was 31 days with 369 families created and 177 families reunited. All of this was accomplished by the generous donations of loyal shelter supporters and truly provides many reasons to celebrate both the four-legged dogs and cats and the beautiful humans of this loving community.
HSOTC plans fundraising dinner to celebrate second chances
By Kristi Lausch For Daily Journal Media
