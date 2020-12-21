Otter Tail County District 1 Commissioner Doug Huebsch of Perham has received the Public Service Award from Recycling Association of Minnesota (RAM).
According to a release from RAM, the award recognizes an elected official who has demonstrated outstanding service for the betterment of recycling and the environment.
RAM announced its award winners for 2020 at its annual meeting Dec. 8. The mission of the association is to provide leadership, advocacy and education to encourage the responsible use of resources through recycling and supporting modes of waste reduction. It was found in 1989 as a nonprofit. The current membership of the association is 312.
Huebsch has been a county commissioner for 12 years and is finishing up his third and final term.
In awarding Huebsch for his efforts RAM executive director, Lori Nelson, praised his dedication, his entrepreneurial spirit and a vision for recycling and resource recovery.
Huebsch was instrumental in the Perham Resource Recovery Facility’s expansion project. The expansion included adding a front-end materials-recovery facility to remove old corrugated containers, ferrous and non-ferrous metal prior to combustion.
Another of his contributions to recycling has been through the Prairie Lakes Municipal Solid Waste Authority board. Huebsch has assumed both the role of chair and vice chair of the board since its inception in 2011.
In receiving the award, Huebsch was also recognized for his strong support of Otter Tail County’s recycling initiatives, including expanding curbside single-sort recycling and its fledgling agricultural plastic recycling program.
Other recipients of RAM awards included the Vomela Companies (Green Project), Minnesota Mixed Recovery Facilities (Recycler of the Year) and Kris Kaar (Denise Kolar Award).
Vomela, a St. Paul business, completed the installation of a 3,400-panel solar array that can generate 1.3 megawatts of electricity.
A mixed-recovery facility (MRF) specialize in plants that receive, separate and prepare recyclable materials for marketing to end-use manufacturers. There are 21 MRFs in Minnesota.
Kaar is a senior consultant at Resource Recycling Systems (RRS). She has been actively involved in RAM’s work to educate and engage citizens, elected officials and industry leaders on trending recycling issues.
