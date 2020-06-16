Nearly every American household and business has been dealt a financial blow by the COVID-19 pandemic and nonprofit organizations are no exception. The Humane Society of Otter Tail County was forced to cancel its 2020 spring fundraiser, which typically nets between $12,000 and $15,000 for the shelter.
Shelter manager, Jaclyn Keenan, says “This is a significant loss to our annual budget that we will have to make up in other ways.” As a result, the HSOTC is planning their first-ever online auction starting at noon on Thursday, June 25 and ending at noon on Monday, June 29.
People can bid on a variety of items by liking the Humane Society of Otter Tail County on Facebook and then signing up to follow the online auction event.
“There has been a variety of nice donations coming in with everything from jewelry to gift certificates, coffee and food products, an end table dog crate, pet products, gift baskets and much more,” Keenan said.
The shelter staff and board of directors are hoping the community will rally around this opportunity to help the animals and bid generously on the auction items. Some of the smaller items will be available for shipping but most will need to be picked up and paid for at the shelter after the close of the auction bidding. For questions contact the shelter in Fergus Falls at 218-739-3494.
