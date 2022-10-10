HSOTC laundry room

The laundry room at the Human Society of Otter Tail County. It is used for a multitude of functions and a larger space would benefit the volunteers, as well as the animals.

It’s really happening … the official kick-off of a county wide capital campaign to expand the Humane Society of Otter Tail County, at their current location. They will need a lot of kibble and it’s safe to say “no human likes to ask for money.” However, the passionate, animal loving volunteers of the HSOTC are united in their purpose to create the best shelter environment possible and don’t even find “begging” to be beneath them (watch out as that could provide some entertainment). Over the next several months, the HSOTC will be unveiling details of the proposed project and hope you will open your hearts and doors and let them share their story with you. They also ask that you give thoughtful consideration to partnering with them throughout the journey by pledging your support of this capital campaign for the next two to three years. Pledge envelopes are available at the shelter.



