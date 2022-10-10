It’s really happening … the official kick-off of a county wide capital campaign to expand the Humane Society of Otter Tail County, at their current location. They will need a lot of kibble and it’s safe to say “no human likes to ask for money.” However, the passionate, animal loving volunteers of the HSOTC are united in their purpose to create the best shelter environment possible and don’t even find “begging” to be beneath them (watch out as that could provide some entertainment). Over the next several months, the HSOTC will be unveiling details of the proposed project and hope you will open your hearts and doors and let them share their story with you. They also ask that you give thoughtful consideration to partnering with them throughout the journey by pledging your support of this capital campaign for the next two to three years. Pledge envelopes are available at the shelter.
A series of articles will address specific needs of the current facility and proposed upgrades for the new. First, their laundry, grooming and medical treatment area is all currently located in one small room. With over 100 animals, coming and going every month, this area serves multiple functions including animal intakes, medical exam/treatment room, grooming, bathing and storage. Conditions are very restrictive for our needs and this space often becomes an emergency catch-all. If you spend one-hour observing the chaotic pace of the shelter, you will be absolutely amazed at everything the staff is able to accomplish in this small space.
Secondly, climate controlled storage areas are badly needed throughout the facility to house the valuable donations they receive of food and cat litter. Did you know the HSOTC presently uses approximately 6,500 lbs. of litter every year?! Their two small storage buildings are packed to the rafters and sadly, they do not have an indoor spot to park the new transport van. The proposed expansion would not only add 3,500 square feet, it would reconfigure the existing facility for better flow and usability and construct a new garage.
IMAGINE THE PAWSIBILITES! You can find a video and more information about this project, or make an online donation at www.humanesocietyotc.org/build. They would also welcome the opportunity to make a presentation to your business or organization. This is YOUR SHELTER and every donation, big or small, makes a difference to the animals!
