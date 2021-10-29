At an award ceremony on Friday the student advocacy group LeadMN recognized M State as a Hunger-Free Campus.
A Hunger-Free Campus is a college that is making a noticeable effort to address food insecurity among its students. Hunger-Free Campuses have food distribution systems, provide education about helpful public services, maintain a food insecurity task force and provide emergency funds for students struggling to meet basic needs.
LeadMN is a nonprofit that represents over 180,000 two-year college students in Minnesota and supports those students to become empowered leaders and successful professionals.
LeadMN notes that 37% of students have experienced food insecurity and were unable to provide a steady source of food for themselves or their families. M State is making big changes in order to provide support for students who face this insecurity. The college announced that it will begin construction on a new food pantry, directly impacting students attending M State.
During the ceremony, M State President Carrie Brimhall spoke about the positive changes being made at M State and highlighted campus resources that can help vulnerable students.
“We’re committed to sustaining and supporting the food pantry to ensure it addresses the needs of our students,” said Brimhall in a recent press release. “When students are hungry, we know it’s hard for them to focus on anything else, including their education. Our goal is to develop and implement proactive college-wide approaches to meet students’ basic needs and remove the barriers that get in the way of reaching their goals.”
