The 2020 firearms deer hunting season could start off with a real bang Saturday in Otter Tail County.
“We’ve got good populations in a lot of our forested units,” Fergus Falls Department of Natural Resources wildlife manager Mike Oehler said. “Going north and east of Fergus we’ve got good deer numbers.”
The final arbiter of many November deer hunts has been the weather but this weekend the stars should be in alignment. Not only will hunters be able to ditch their warmest clothing Saturday they might end up in short sleeves.
“We’ve got good weather,” Oehler said Friday morning. “Tomorrow is going to be beautiful and sunny – 60 degrees or something like that. It’s kind of reminiscent of four or five years ago when it was so nice for deer season. Hopefully deer will be moving if they are rutting they might go more nocturnal. They don’t like that heat as much for rutting. They’re still going to rut it's just that they might change their daily pattern a little bit.”
Oehler has found that weather does not matter that much on the first day. The deer are not as wary as they later become.
“It seems like first day deer haven’t been exposed to anything all year long and then all of a sudden — wham, bam — the orange army comes and so I think they get caught flat-footed.”
Oehler said the DNR is hoping for an especially strong harvest in the Henning-New York Mills-Perham-Parkers Prairie areas.
“We’re hoping to get a good harvest because we’re just way over goal,” Oehler said.
Permit areas 213, 240 and 241 in Otter Tail County will have a three-deer limit. Only one of the deer can be an antlered buck.
Hunters venturing into the woods and fields of permit area 239 north of Fergus Falls will be allowed two deer but only one antlered buck.
The 273 area southeast of Fergus Falls will offer a hunter’s choice. One deer of either sex can be taken.
The 270 area west of Fergus Falls is a lottery zone with 150 permits being issued.
The DNR is asking hunters in the 213 and 273 areas to voluntarily submit samples of their deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing this year. One case of CWD was detected late in 2019 at a deer farm in Douglas County prompting the Department of Natural Resources to set up a surveillance area.
Glenwood DNR wildlife manager Kevin Kotts has most of the 213 and 273 areas. Kotts hopes to accommodate Otter Tail County hunters shooting deer in 213 and 273 with a sample station at the Lake Christina public access. The access is located 2.3 miles southeast of Ashby near the junction of County Highway 82 and County Road 57. Sample stations are also located at West Central Skulls, 818 Eighth Ave., S.E. in Elbow Lake and Natural Images Taxidermy, 27497 155th St., Dalton.
Oehler strongly urges deer hunters in the 213 and 273 permit areas to turn in samples. Oehler said the only reason the sampling is voluntary instead of mandatory is because of COVID-19 and the threat to public health which it poses.
CWD sampling is voluntary for all deer a year old or older harvested in the surveillance area. In most cases the head of the deer will be all the DNR requires.
The DNR highly encourages hunters to help by providing the head of any harvested adult deer (a year old or older) at a self-service sampling station during all hunting seasons.
Hunters will need to provide the township, range and section of their harvest location. Maps are provided at each station, but hunters are encouraged to have this information for their location of harvest prior to arriving.
The time it takes to receive CWD test results will vary depending on the number of samples collected. Process deer as normal. Keep processed deer separate and identifiable until test results are received.
According to the DNR, test results for all deer sampled will be available online at mndnr.gov/cwdcheck.
Hunters are allowed to take deer one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Sunrise Saturday is 6:59 a.m. and sunset is 4:54 p.m. Deer hunters are required to wear blaze orange clothing. The length of the firearm deer hunting season in west-central Minnesota is nine days (Nov. 7-15). Hunters should make themselves aware of what type of firearms are in their hunting area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.