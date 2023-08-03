ROADS

Fergus Falls City Council discuss the state of roadways in the city at the Aug. 2 Committee of the Whole meeting.

 Submitted

Road maintenance is often a hot topic of conversation in the city. In fact, it’s been a while since some roads in the city have been repaved.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?