Road maintenance is often a hot topic of conversation in the city. In fact, it’s been a while since some roads in the city have been repaved.
At the Aug. 2 Fergus Falls City Council Committee of the Whole meeting, city engineer Brian Yavarow listed several examples of potential projects over the next five years that could be undertaken. None on the list are even in the planning stages, however they are possibilities for council members to consider or change at a later date.
Council member Al Kremeier said there are numerous streets that need to be repaired.
“I guess I take a very unscientific approach to it if a road is smooth or not. For example, I’ve got a cup of coffee here. If I couldn't take a sip of a cup of coffee as I’m driving, that's a bad road and there’s a lot of roads like that. Take a boiling hot cup of coffee and go for a drive. Then you’ll see where your roads are not very good. I do agree that some roads have been fixed, but there’s a lot out there that are really, really bad. We need to really figure this out on what we can do to get these things taken care of,” said Kremeier.
None of the potential projects are initiated at all and would cost $26.16 million dollars.
Yavarow also stated that the average lifespan of a city street if all the proper maintenance is done to be about 50 to 60 years.
Kremeier commented on Cleveland Avenue and wondered how long it had been since there had been a full reconstruction.
“Was Cleveland done recently? I grew up on Cleveland. I don’t remember seeing it being done when I was younger and up to this point ... I know my parents moved there in 1967 and I don’t remember that road ever being torn up and redone after that. I was just kind of curious,” said Kremeier.
Yavarow replied that he would look into the aging of the road.
Other topics of discussion included how street projects are paid for, the current condition of streets (Pavement Condition Index) and funding sources.
