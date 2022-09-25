Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in catching the driver occupants of a stolen vehicle near Fergus Falls, on Sep. 24.
According to a statement from Fergus Falls Police Chief Kile Bergren, at around 3:50 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol was advised of a driving complaint on westbound Interstate 94 involving a silver Toyota Avalon driving erratically and at a high rate of speed. The caller also indicated that it appeared the occupants were smoking marijuana. The MSP advised officers that the vehicle was listed as a stolen car and was involved in a pursuit earlier in the western part of the Minneapolis metropolitan area.
A Trooper near Fergus Falls attempted to stop the car, which resulted in a vehicle pursuit. Officers had deployed stop sticks, a type of tire deflation device, near exit 55. The suspect vehicle hit the sticks and the speed of the pursuit was significantly reduced.
Bergren said officers and Otter Tail County deputies continued to follow the stolen vehicle until it exited the freeway at exit 54. At this time, a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) was used on the ramp to prevent the vehicle from entering the city. The vehicle came to a brief stop at the top of the ramp, but again tried to flee. A second PIT maneuver was conducted that ended the pursuit as the vehicle had entered the eastbound lanes of Lincoln Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle, a juvenile male, was arrested along with two other juvenile males who were in the car. An adult male passenger ran on foot from the scene and was arrested approximately two blocks north on Western Avenue. The driver and adult passenger were arrested and brought to the Otter Tail County Jail. No one was injured in the pursuit and none of the suspects offered physical resistance to their arrests. Minor damage was reported to the vehicles involved.
Police say the identities of the juveniles will not be released. Bergen says it appears all parties were from the Fargo-Moorhead area. The adult passenger was identified as Javarey Caleb Brawner, 18.
The agencies involved in the pursuit were the Minnesota State Patrol, Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office and the Fergus Falls Police Department.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone