Fergus Falls has a long history of spectacular fireworks shows for the Fourth of July and this year will be no exception to that as I-94 Sure Step Speedway hosts a community fireworks display Friday, July 2 to kick off Independence Day weekend.
Don Shaw, owner of the track, says it will be a fantastic night of racing, then they will pause around dusk or roughly around 10 p.m. for the community fireworks display. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with the racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
The event is being billed as “Fan Appreciation Night” with special $5 admission passes for adults. Children 10 and younger can attend for free. The goal is a spectacular fireworks show for everyone in the Fergus Falls area to enjoy.
“It’s going to be a really good fireworks display, I think we ended up doing about $15,000 in different kinds of fireworks. I haven’t seen a lot of things going on for this year yet in Fergus Falls with July Fourth fireworks, as far as big get-togethers, and as far as the city, I don’t think they had anything planned.”
Along with I-94 Sure Step Speedway, a generous donation was received from Wayne Dirkman of Quality Circuits, but Shaw said that if any other businesses or individuals would like to help in the effort, they can simply contact him or his staff at the speedway office.
Shaw added, “I hope for the future to work with the city on this and work to try to make it an annual event, next year is what I’m hoping. This year I’m going to do it on my own, and hopefully next year I can incorporate the city and hopefully get them involved as well.”
Shaw hopes that community members will be able to enjoy racing and fireworks combined, as a yearly tradition in conjunction with the city of Fergus Falls and area businesses and individual benefactors involved as well.
As for the racing action, Shaw said it will be a complete show for modifieds, supers, viessman late models, Rebel MWM, streets and short trackers.
This is not the first display at the speedway either. In 2010, they hosted a display that drew large crowds. City sponsored fireworks displays on the Fourth of July weekend have been sporadic. Over the years fireworks displays were either shelved due to budget cuts, or because of fundraising drives that fell short.
