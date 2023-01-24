Twice as fun

Young angler Lincoln Hoaglund with a couple walleyes he caught while fishing with Mike Frisch last summer.

As we head into another year, lots of people make new year resolutions. I do make goals and resolutions for the coming year too, but also like to reflect back on the past as well. In doing so this year, I am realizing just how fortunate I am, particularly when it comes to the outdoors!



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?