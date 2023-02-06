Bass

Mike Frisch with a big bass he caught in 2022. He can’t wait to get back on the water in 2023 and chase bass again!

 Submitted

Open water in most locations across the Midwest is still at least a couple months away. Nevertheless, for this avid bass angler at least, open water can’t get here soon enough. The 2022 open water bass season saw fishing partners and I experienced some of the best fishing of recent memory on several waters and I can’t wait to get back on open water with a big bass jig tied to a flippin’ stick or some other bass fishing rod/reel/lure set-up in hand!



